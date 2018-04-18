Protests against Sargsyan's appointment as PM continue in Yerevan

Baku. 18 April.REPORT.AZ/ Head of "Way Out" faction of National Assembly of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters continue to protest in Yerevan against the appointment of former President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister of the country, Report informs citing the Interfax.

Oppositionists call to paralyze work of state bodies.

H. Pashinyan and several of his supporters are in France square in the center of Yerevan, adjoining to Baghramyan Avenue, where the Parliament building is located. Then they surrounded Prime Minister's residence on Bagramyan Avenue.

Press Secretary of the Armenian police, Ashot Aharonyan said that the traffic in Yerevan, which blocked by demonstrators, has been restored completely, except Baghramyan Avenue.

"Only Baghramyan Avenue remains closed by public order," Aharonyan added.

Notably, yesterday the Armenian Parliament elected Serzh Sargsyan as head of the government by a majority vote. The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on the appointment. After this, N. Pashinyan announced that the protests would continue and ordered to surround and block the buildings of state institutions, roads and highways.