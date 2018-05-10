Protesters blocked central streets in Yerevan - UPDATED

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The demonstrators blocked the streets in front of Yerevan's mayor's office and demanded Mayor Taron Markarian go there.

Report informs referring to Armenia press.

As a result of closing roads, there were cars with diplomatic numbers in the traffic jams.

*** 11:42

A protest action is taking place in front of the Yerevan Mayor's Office.

Report informs referring to Armenia press, the protesters demand the resignation of the mayor of Yerevan, Taron Markarian.

Zaruhi Postanjyan, head of the "Apricot Country" fraction at Council of Elders of Yerevan , also joined the protesters.

The event's initiators said the action is not related with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his team.