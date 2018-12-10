Protest staged in Tbilisi against sale of farmland to foreigners

Tbilisi. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ A protest against the sale of agricultural land to foreigners was staged outside the House of Justice in Tbilisi.

Georgian bureau of Report informs that the action was organized by the radical movement "Georgian March".

The rally participants protested against the decision adopted by the Constitutional Court last week, stating that it was antipopular. They tried to break into the building of the House of Justice, but the guards prevented the move.

Representatives of some political parties joined the rally.

Notably, on December 7, the Constitutional Court of Georgia temporarily lifted the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land to foreigners until December 16.