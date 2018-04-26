 Top
    Close photo mode

    Protest actions re-emerge in Armenia - VIDEO

    The road to Zvartnots International Airport also blocked

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Supporters of the opposition of Armenia resumed civil disobedience this morning, Report informs citing the TASS.

    The demonstrators have already blocked several central streets of Yerevan and demand the election of their leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country's prime minister.

    "The Republican party does not have the moral right to nominate a candidate for the post of prime minister. The candidate from the people is Nikol Pashinyan," David Sanasaryan, one of the demonstrators has said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi