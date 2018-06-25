Protest action held at mayor's office in Yerevan

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Protest action is being held at mayor's office in Yerevan. Report informs citing the Armenian media, participants of the action paralyzed the work of the municipality.

Currently, employees cannot go inside, as some activists are sitting, closing the entrance to the building.

Protesters have not yet put forward any demands.

According to Armenian media, since yesterday a film about the corruption pyramid with the participation of the mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, members of the Council of Elders in the sphere of taxi service, real estate and other spheres.