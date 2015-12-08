Prime Minister: Turkey will impose sanctions on Russia if needed

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkey has discussed possible measures against Russia and will impose sanctions if needed', Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said on December 8, but added that Ankara remains open to talks with Moscow.

Davutoğlu said that Turkey urges Iran to use common sense and added: "We supported them when whole world stood against Iran at the UN, Turkey and Brazil voted against sanctions on Iran, but now they fail to support us even though they know very well that Turkey is right."

He noted that the friendly relations between Turkey and Iran will suffer a great deal if Iran continues its hostile attitude.

He also said that Turkey is determined to accelerate "harmonization" with the European Union, following the government's pledge to help stem the flow of refugees in return for cash from the EU last month.

Russia has hit Turkey with a raft of sanctions after the Turkish air force shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian-Turkish border on November 24. Davutoğlu made the comments to members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in parliament.