Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu resigned

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Turkey, Ahmet Davutoglu, has resigned.

Report informs, it was stated by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu at the central headquarters of the ruling Justice and Development Party press conference held on May 5.

A meeting of the Board under the leadership of the party chairman, Ahmet Davutoglu held today. The meeting decided to hold extraordinary congress of the Party of Justice and Development on May 28.

At the meeting, Davutoglu will not nominate his candidacy.

Supreme body of the party will elect a chairman of the organization.

On May 4 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu held a meeting, which lasted 1 hour and 40 minutes.