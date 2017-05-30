Prime Minister of Moldova named reason for expulsion of Russian diplomats

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip said reason for the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, according to Pavel Filip, five Russian diplomats were declared persona non grata in connection with the data provided by special services.

"They were declared persona non grata on the basis of the information we received from the special services.

This is the standard procedure.That's all I can say by this time”, he said.

The prime minister also stressed that he can not tell about all the motives that were provided by special services.

The day before, the authorities of the republic announced five Russian diplomats persona non grata.