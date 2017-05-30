 Top
    Close photo mode

    Prime Minister of Moldova named reason for expulsion of Russian diplomats

    Five Russian diplomats were declared persona non grata

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip said reason for the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, according to Pavel Filip, five Russian diplomats were declared persona non grata in connection with the data provided by special services.

    "They were declared persona non grata on the basis of the information we received from the special services.

    This is the standard procedure.That's all I can say by this time”, he said.

    The prime minister also stressed that he can not tell about all the motives that were provided by special services.

    The day before, the authorities of the republic announced five Russian diplomats persona non grata.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi