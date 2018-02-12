Prime Minister: "It is necessary to bring the United States to their senses "

© REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ It is necessary to bring the United States to reason.

Report informs, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said while talking about the anti-terror operation "Olive Branch" carried out in Afrin.

"We we will not haggle. We will clear Afrin of terrorists as we have cleared Manbij-Aziz in Operation Euphrates Shield. Terror is the most dangerous trouble for us. U.S. must regain consciousness. If you do not see the incidents that are inconvenient with the state interests, then we will take the steps to end terrorism. We do not need anyone's permission. We will use all the powers that international law gives to us, "the prime minister said.