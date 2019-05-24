Press: Armenia Security Council’s Chief’s visit to US 'was a failure'

Trip of the Armenian Security Council chief to the United States was an extreme failure. Report informs citing the Armenian newspaper Hraparak.

The publication notes that despite the efforts of the Foreign Ministry and the Armenian Embassy, Grigoryan failed to hold any high-level meetings. Moreover, US Presidential Advisor for National Security John Bolton refused to accept him.

"The same Bolton, who refused to meet with Grigoryan tete-a-tete during his visit to Yerevan. Grigoryan had to meet with a representative of Bolton's office and community structures," the newspaper writes.