Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Telephone conversation took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

Report informs citing the Ahaber, Turkish Presidential Administration said.

Heads of states discussed bilateral relations, including the TANAP project.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated G. Margvelashvili on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Georgia.