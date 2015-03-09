Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus to meet in Astana

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will hold trilateral meeting on March 13 in Astana. Report informs referring to the Kazakhstan's media, it is stated by the press service of Kazakhstan.

"It is expected that the heads of states will consider issues of deepening bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the three countries.In addition, the presidents will discuss the development of trends in the world economy, as well as the situation in Ukraine", the press-service said.