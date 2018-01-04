Presidential spokesman: Deployment of Russian servicemen in Turkey out of question

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ “It is not right to evaluate it as dislocation of Russian servicemen in Turkey”.

Report informs citing the Hurriyet, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said answering the question about whether Russian servicemen also come to Turkey with S-400 missile system.

He stressed that the deployment of Russian servicemen in Turkey is out of the question: "However, there is a need for technical cooperation information. The United States said they can sell Patriot, but will not share the technology. If discussions on these Patriots end, then we would use that military equipment. In this context, we have signed a consensus on the Eurosan with the French and Italian consortium”.

Kalin said that it is unacceptable to evaluate purchase of S-400 as rapprochement between Ankara and Moscow: "It would be wrong to expect Turkey to sign an agreement with only one alliance area (NATO - "Report" has in view) and co-operate".

The agreement between Russia and Turkey on S-400 purchase was officially signed on December 29, 2017. The deal's cost is $ 2.5 bln.