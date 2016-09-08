Presidential elections in Uzbekistan scheduled for December - UPDATED

***15:39

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev appointed Acting President of Uzbekistan. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, representative of the lower house of parliament said.

Mirziyoyev's candidacy was approved at a joint meeting of both chambers of the parliament. "Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved today as acting president of Uzbekistan, chairman of the Senate Nigmatulla Yuldashev self-immolated", said the parliamentarian.

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of Uzbekistan approved Nigmatulla Yuldashev as an Acting President.

Report informs citing the Radio Liberty, according to the Constitution of Uzbekistan, after the death of president, the power temporarily passes to the Chairman of Senate of the Oliy Majlis.

In addition, Oliy Majlis of the scheduled to early presidential elections in December this year.

Died of a stroke, the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov was buried on September 3 in Samarkand.