President of Turkey on a visit to Uzbekistan

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan yesterday arrived in Uzbekistan.

“Vice-prime minister of Uzbekistan Adham Ikramov welcomed distinguished guest at Samarkand International Airport. Main arrangements of the visit are scheduled to November 18,” press service of Uzbek leader informs.

According to the press service's statement, R.T.Erdoğan will visit cemetery to commemorate first president of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov.

“Acting president of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will discuss current status and future perspectives of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkey, and exchange views on actual regional and global issues”, the statement says.