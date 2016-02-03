President of Georgia: 'Gazprom' is not only energetics

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili considers cooperation with Russia on economic and particularly on energy issues as part of the "soft power".

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, Giorgi Margvelashvili said that in his speech to the annual report in the Parliament of Georgia.

President, in his report touched upon the negotiations with Russian "Gazprom" and urged authorities to conduct them transparently.

"It is necessary to take into account that cooperation with Russia on economic and in particular on energy issues is part of the " soft power ".I have to repeat - "Gazprom" is not only energetics.

We must not forget that Russia is using economic levers for political purposes.Therefore, negotiations with "Gazprom" on the mandate of the top political leadership of the country should be carried out transparently.I still will be included in all the processes that are associated with our strategic goal: the return of Georgia in its historical family - a large free-association of European states "- said Margvelashvili.