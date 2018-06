Turkish President Erdoğan holds meeting with political party leaders

25 July, 2016 16:18

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan holds meeting with political party leaders. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted main oppositional Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli and the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım in Ankara on Monday, following the failed coup attempt. HDP co-chairs didn't attend the meeting.