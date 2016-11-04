Powerful blast killed 8, injured 100 in Diyarbakır, Turkey - VIDEO - UPDATED 4

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ 8 people were killed, over hundred civilians injured, which of 93 taken to hospital as a result of the blast in front of the building of the Counter Terrorism and Riot Police Regiment in Bağlar district, Diyarbakır, Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said.

2 of the dead were policemen, one technical employee, 5 civilians. The PM did not rule out increase in number of dead and wounded.

***13:16

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ 2 persons were killed and at least 50 people were wounded due to an attack by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır early on November 4, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

“2 persons including a police officer and civilians were martyred,” Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ said in a statement he delivered on the attack in Diyarbakır.

According to Diyarbakır Governor’s Office, the PKK reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The explosion hit an auxiliary building of the police department in the Bağlar district of Diyarbakır at around 8 a.m. on November 4.

***10:09

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to the latest information, the terror act committed by a bomb-laden car. 6 people were injured.

Terrorists in the car have attacked the Security Department building.

***09:51

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Powerful blast occurred in Diyarbakır, Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the incident committed in front of the Security Depatrment in Bağlar district of Diyarbakır.

The information reports that sound of the explosion was heard throughout the city. After the explosion, shooting took place between security forces and militants.

A large number of ambulances sent to the scene.