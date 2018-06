Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Fire occurred at the construction site of the poultry farm in Tyumen region. Report informs citing the Interfax, six people were killed, three injured.

Injured were hospitalized in the regional hospital No 11 at village Yurga.

According to the information fire areais 32 square meters.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters. Causes of the fire are being investigated.