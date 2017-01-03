Police held family of night club terror suspect in Istanbul

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Family members of the suspect of terrorist attack at Istanbul night club have been detained by Turkish police.

Report informs, referring to Haberturk, the terrorist, reportedly Uyghur Turk, travelled to Turkish city Konya on November 26 together with his wife and two children.

Notably, the terrorist has already been identified and police launched operations to capture him.

39 people, including 16 foreigners were killed as a result of terrorist attack launched on Reina night club located in Ortakoy, Istanbul. Among victims of the incident are citizens of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya, Jordan and Israel.