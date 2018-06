Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ A suspected Gülenist terror cult (FETÖ) member carrying a fake FBI identity card was apprehended in northwestern Sakarya province on Thursday as part of the ongoing coup investigation.

Report informs referring to the TRT Haber, his interrogation continues at the Sakarya Police Directorate.

The suspect, identified as Fatih Akçay, lives in Belgium and worked as a teacher in Antwerpen.