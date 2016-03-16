Police detain 49 suspects in Istanbul operation

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul Police on Wednesday detained 49 terrorist suspects, including 12 lawyers, in an anti-terror operation throughout the city.

Police teams backed by helicopter reportedly carried out simultaneous raids at 32 different locations in 16 districts including Kadıköy, Bahçelievler, Avcılar and detained terror suspects.

The suspects were brought to Vatan Police Station following routine health checkups.

Meanwhile, police has reportedly carried out anti-terror raids in eight provinces and have detained an unspecified number of suspects.

The operations follow a deadly terrorist attack in the capital carried out by the PKK and claimed the lives of 35 civilians.

The Interior Ministry said in a written statement on Tuesday that the suicide car bombing in Ankara was conducted by 24-year-old Seher Çağla Demir. She joined the PKK terrorist organization in 2013 and was allegedly trained by the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria