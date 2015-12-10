Police breaks up peaceful rally in Yerevan, confrontation occurred, some detained

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Peaceful rally of opposition at Freedom Square of Yerevan was broken up, Report informs, Armenian media reports.

According to information, confrontation occurred between opposition representatives and policemen. Some protesters detained. Police dismantled tents of opposition representatives.

On December 6, referendum on constitutional reforms was held in Armenia. According to information spread by Central Election Commission, 63,35 % of participants voted for constitutional reforms project.

In accordance with changes, Armenian president will be elected by parliament for 7 years. Last night opposition protest lasted in Freedom Square of Yerevan.

Action started on December 1. Opposition planed to held rally on December 10.