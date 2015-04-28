Latvian Premier: Eastern Partnership is one of priorities for EU

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Eastern Partnership remains a priority for the EC, proved by summit in Riga on May 21-22.

Report informs referring to the Ukrainian media, the Prime Minister of Latvia Laimdota Straujuma said at the International Conference in Support of Ukraine in Kiev on Tuesday.

"At the Riga summit, which will take place in late May, we once again confirm the strategic importance of our joint policy.Summit in Riga will be a strong signal for the "Eastern Partnership" which will be one of the priorities of our work in the EU ", said the Prime Minister of Latvia.

L. Straujuma recalled that during her presidency of the EU her country put the "Eastern Partnership" on the agenda.