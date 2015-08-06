 Top
    PM: Georgia not tends to impose new sanctions to Russia

    Garibashvili: As head of government, I thought and still think that, Georgia should not join the sanctions'

    Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Georgia is not going to impose new sanctions against Russia following the European Union."

    Report informs referring to BBC, Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili told the reporters.

    "As the head of government, I thought and still think that, Georgia should not join the sanctions imposed by the European Union towards Russian Federation. This position we had last year, this position remained, and now we are not going to change it", said the head of government.

