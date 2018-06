© AA/ Emin Mengüarslan

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Explosion occurred at TÜPRAŞ - Turkey Oil Refinery in Aliağa, Izmir province, Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, four people were killed and many wounded as a result of the blast.

Ambulance and rescuers were involved at the scene.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated.