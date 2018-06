Baku. August. REPORT.AZ/ PKK terrorists kidnapped 316 children to the mountains.

Report informs, "Anadolu" news agency stated.

According to the report, 316 children's parents applied to the Turkish security authorities with the complaint of "PKK kidnapped my child to the mountains". 88 of those children are girls.

These individuals were included in the list of "the losses who are the victims of terrorism".