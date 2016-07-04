PKK terrorists committed attack in southeast Turkey

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Three civilians, including a pregnant woman were injured in a PKK bomb attack on security forces in Turkey's southeastern province of Mardin on Sunday, a security source said.
Report informs, an improvised explosive device planted on a bridge in Kiziltepe, a town around 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the Syria border, was detonated as a police armored vehicle passed, the source said on condition of anonymity due to safety fears.
The wounded were taken to Kiziltepe State Hospital. Security forces have launched an operation.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook