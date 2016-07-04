 Top
    PKK terrorists committed attack in southeast Turkey

    3 civilians wounded, including a pregnant woman

    Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Three civilians, including a pregnant woman were injured in a PKK bomb attack on security forces in Turkey's southeastern province of Mardin on Sunday, a security source said.

    Report informs, an improvised explosive device planted on a bridge in Kiziltepe, a town around 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the Syria border, was detonated as a police armored vehicle passed, the source said on condition of anonymity due to safety fears.

    The wounded were taken to Kiziltepe State Hospital. Security forces have launched an operation.

