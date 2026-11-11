Pezeshkian departs for Türkiye
Region
- 11 November, 2026
- 09:01
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has departed on a visit to Türkiye, Report informs referring to Tasnim.
The Iranian leader will participate in the Leaders' Summit, which will be held in Antalya within the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).
It is expected that Pezeshkian will also hold a number of bilateral meetings during the visit.
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