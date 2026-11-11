Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Pezeshkian departs for Türkiye

    Region
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 09:01
    Pezeshkian departs for Türkiye

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has departed on a visit to Türkiye, Report informs referring to Tasnim.

    The Iranian leader will participate in the Leaders' Summit, which will be held in Antalya within the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

    It is expected that Pezeshkian will also hold a number of bilateral meetings during the visit.

    Masoud Pezeshkian COP31 Türkiye
    Pezeşkian Türkiyəyə yola düşüb
    Президент Ирана отправился в Турцию для участия в COP31
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