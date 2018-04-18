Peskov: Kremlin watching events in Armenia

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia hopes that the situation in Armenia will develop within the framework of the law.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, press secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the question of journalists, whether Moscow is following protests in Yerevan.

The Kremlin representative recalled that on the eve Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram in connection with the election of Serzh Sargsyan as the Prime Minister of Armenia, and later they had telephone conversation.

“We are watching what is happening in Armenia and most importantly, we hope that everything goes on within the framework of law”, - D. Peskov said.