Persons who attacked Turkish-Armenian family in Istanbul, are Armenian citizens - PHOTO

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Persons, who attacked Turkish-Armenian Demirci family in Istanbul, are Armenia citizens. Trabzon Chief Public Prosecutor's Office shared this statement, Report informs “Armenpress" reports citing' Turkish media.

In the written statement made by Trabzon Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, it is stated that an operation to catch the criminals was carried out on February 9 upon the order of Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. 8 suspects (5 women and 3 men), who are Armenia citizens, were detained. One of the criminals was Demirci’s worker and. according to the preliminary version, he/she has organized the crime.

Seta Ayda Demirci and Hagop Yakup Demirci were attacked on February 6 in their house on Cumhurive Street in Sisli. Given the fact that the valuables in the house were stolen, it was thought that this is a robbeiy. However. Seta Ayda Demirci and Hagop Yakup Demirci were tied with hogtie and it seemed this might be a hate crime. Attacked by 3 people. Hagop Yakup Demirci was suffocated.

Seta Ayda Demirci was slightly injured in the attack and discharged from the hospital on February 7.

After the crime Turkish police made investigation to identify the attackers. Law Enforcement Officials were able to identify the criminals' faces by the records of the area's cameras. It also turned out that the three persons, who carried out the attack, hired a car and travelled from Istanbul to Trabzon. It is here that the police arrested them. The criminals aimed at fleeing from Trabzon to Georgia with the theft. 5 persons who assisted them in several cases were also arrested.