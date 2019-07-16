People killed in Turkey coup attempt commemorated in France

The memory of those killed in in Turkey coup attempt on July 15, 2016 was commemorated in Paris, France.

Local bureau of Report informs that Stephane Teste, President of the France-Turkey Friendship Group, François Sénémaud, personal representative of the president of the Republic, ambassador for Syria, French deputies, representatives of diplomatic corps, journalists and others attended the commemorative ceremony held at the Turkish Embassy in France.

First, a moment's silence was observed to honor the memory of the martyrs. Then, Turkish Ambassador to France Ismail Hakkı Musa said that this event is an unprecedented terror in the history of the country. According to him, persons in military uniform committed unprecedented crimes. The Ambassador added that during these events the entire Turkic people opposed the terrorists and mobilized to defend democracy in the Republic.