Pence announces Trump's imminent signing of new sanctions against Russia

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the United States Donald Trump will soon sign a bill on sanctions against Russia, Iran and the DPRK.
Report informs citing the Interfax, US Vice-President Michael Pence at a joint press conference with the head of the Georgian government Geogri Kvirikashvili in Tbilisi.
"President Trump will very soon sign a bill to strengthen US sanctions against Russia," Pence said.
According to him, the US prefers constructive relations with Russia based on cooperation and mutual interests.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
