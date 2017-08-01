Pence announces Trump's imminent signing of new sanctions against Russia

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the United States Donald Trump will soon sign a bill on sanctions against Russia, Iran and the DPRK.

Report informs citing the Interfax, US Vice-President Michael Pence at a joint press conference with the head of the Georgian government Geogri Kvirikashvili in Tbilisi.

"President Trump will very soon sign a bill to strengthen US sanctions against Russia," Pence said.

According to him, the US prefers constructive relations with Russia based on cooperation and mutual interests.