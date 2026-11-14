Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    Pashinyan plans three visits to Russia in December

    Region
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 10:06
    Pashinyan plans three visits to Russia in December

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that he plans to make three visits to Russia in December, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    Pashinyan said that he would be in Russia three times in December, with visits scheduled for December 3, 11, and 22 for negotiations.

    He added that he hopes a friendly atmosphere will be maintained in Armenia"s relations with Russia.

    Nikol Pashinyan Russia-Armenia relations
    Paşinyan dekabrda Rusiyaya 3 dəfə səfər etməyi planlaşdırır
    Пашинян планирует в декабре три раза посетить Россию
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