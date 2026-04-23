Pashinyan calls burning Turkish flag 'provocative' act

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan condemns the practice of flag burning, calling it irresponsible and unacceptable, his spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, said while speaking about the incident, Report informs.

"Prime Minister Pashinyan condemns this act, calling it irresponsible and unacceptable. The head of state cannot assess the burning of the flag of an internationally recognized state, especially a neighboring country, in any other way. This is clearly provocative behavior that causes tension," Baghdasaryan emphasized.