Pashinyan arrives in Türkiye on working visit
Region
- 11 November, 2026
- 08:58
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Türkiye on a working visit, Report informs.
The head of the Armenian government wrote on his Telegram channel that in Antalya he will take part in the Leaders' Summit organized within the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).
During the visit, bilateral meetings between the Armenian prime minister and foreign partners are also planned.
Pashinyan arrived in Türkiye following a working visit to France, where he participated in the Paris Peace Forum.
Video
Video
Latest News
10:31
Florian Misch: Structural reforms can offset up to 20% of losses from external shocksEconomy
10:28
IMF: Middle Corridor, private sector to help Caucasus, Central Asian economies withstand external shocksEconomy
10:22
IMF: Caucasus, Central Asian countries lag behind in export diversificationEconomy
10:16
Karmen Naidoo: Fuel subsidies, central bank independence mitigate inflationary shocks in Caucasus, Central AsiaFinance
10:12
IMF highlightes role of monetary policy, exchange rates in curbing inflation in regionFinance
10:08
PM: Albania could host NATO summit in 2028Other countries
10:02
Azeri Light crude drops below $100 per barrelEnergy
09:49
Roberto Cardarelli: External stimuli for Central Asian economies proven more resilient than expectedFinance
09:43
IMF urges countries in Middle East, Central Asia to tighten monetary policy amid inflationary risksFinance