Pashinyan arrives in Türkiye on working visit

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Türkiye on a working visit, Report informs.

The head of the Armenian government wrote on his Telegram channel that in Antalya he will take part in the Leaders' Summit organized within the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

During the visit, bilateral meetings between the Armenian prime minister and foreign partners are also planned.

Pashinyan arrived in Türkiye following a working visit to France, where he participated in the Paris Peace Forum.