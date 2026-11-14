Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Pashinyan: Armenia could join EU within next 20 years

    Region
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 15:11
    Pashinyan: Armenia could join EU within next 20 years

    Armenia could become a member of the European Union (EU) within the next 20 years, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a discussion at the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) in Dublin, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    Speaking about how he envisions Armenia in 20 years, Pashinyan said: "I see Armenia as part of the European Union."

    He also stressed that Yerevan is not seeking closer ties with one partner at the expense of another.

    The prime minister added that Armenia would remain where it is and would continue pursuing a balanced foreign policy. He further stated that the country was not trying to distance itself from any partner in order to move closer to others, but rather to maintain a balanced and balancing approach in its foreign relations.

    Pashinyan had previously stated that Armenia could submit a formal application for EU membership in 2027 or 2028.

    Nikol Pashinyan European Union (EU) Armenia
    Paşinyan: Ermənistan yaxın 20 ildə Aİ-nin üzvü ola bilər
    Пашинян: Армения может стать членом ЕС в ближайшие 20 лет
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