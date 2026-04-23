Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pashinyan admits problems in Armenia's civil aviation

    Region
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 15:17
    Pashinyan admits problems in Armenia's civil aviation

    Armenia's civil aviation sector faces systemic problems that require radical solutions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated during a government meeting, Report informs.

    Pashinyan noted that the country lacks the necessary knowledge to adequately respond to modern aviation systems and to secure a proper place in the sector.

    The prime minister also announced that the government intends to begin cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to select an optimal management model for the industry.

    civil aviation Nikol Pashinyan Armenia International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)
    Paşinyan Ermənistanın mülki aviasiyasında problemlərin mövcudluğunu etiraf edib
    Пашинян признал наличие системных проблем в гражданской авиации Армении

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