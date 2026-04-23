Pashinyan admits problems in Armenia's civil aviation
Region
- 23 April, 2026
- 15:17
Armenia's civil aviation sector faces systemic problems that require radical solutions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated during a government meeting, Report informs.
Pashinyan noted that the country lacks the necessary knowledge to adequately respond to modern aviation systems and to secure a proper place in the sector.
The prime minister also announced that the government intends to begin cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to select an optimal management model for the industry.
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