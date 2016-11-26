Parents of died servicemen: hunger, misery, corruption, iniquity prevail in Armenian army

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Parents of died Armenian military servicemen held protesting action against “1000 dram” campaign held by government to support army, Report informs, referring to 1in.am web site.

According to information, parents of Armenian soldiers died in military units after announcement of ceasefire, accuse Armenian government, especially Ministry of Defense in corruption, bribery, torturing and killing soldiers, who don’t give money to commanders.

One of those parents told that the government officials will appropriate money collected in “1000 drams” campaign, and this money will be used for somebody’s personal interests: “First of all, this collection of money must not be compulsory. Second, they say it is to support army. But I don’t believe that they will spend collected money for this purpose. This money will be appropriated”.

He noted that his son Arayik Avetisyan was killed in 2001, because he didn’t pay money to his commander: “My son came to vacation during his service. When he returned to military unit, commander demanded $100 from him. But as we are poor, we couldn’t afford this money. They killed my child in the unit, because he didn’t bring $100”.

Parent of killed soldier told that even now hunger, misery, corruption, iniquity prevail in Armenian army: “Now, just like in times when my son was serving in the army, soldiers are not provided enough food; they suffer from hunger. Their clothes are old and useless. My neighbors, whose son is in military service, regularly send parcels, underwear, boots to their son. And where is the support to army?! Nothing has changed for years; they continue stealing soldiers’ food and clothes. Everybody knows that these thefts cause events, resulting in soldier deaths. Once I witnessed theft of meat myself, when I was in checkpoint. I don’t believe that Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan will move to opposition and that they will accept him. April battles showed who is commander, who is general. 104 Armenian soldiers were killed, but mourning wasn’t announced in the country”.

One of parents of Armenian soldiers died in peace period Nana Muradyan told that those in power use army to make money for themselves again: “Instead of taking measures to prevent soldier deaths, they create circumstances for new deaths. But parents don’t raise their voices. Upon what basis they take Armenian soldiers to protect Karabakh’s borders and they die there? It is illegal to take our children there”.