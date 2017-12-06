Palestinian ambassador: If Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel capital, it would torpedo all peace efforts

© Report

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ "If the news of 'US President Trump is going to recognize Jerusalem as Israel capital' materializes, it would be unprecedented cataclysmic declaration, because in principle it would be illegal and runs smack against International law", Ambassador of State of Palestine to Azerbaijan Naseer Abdul Kareem told Report.

The ambassador stressed that if relevant decision is adopted, it obviously would torpedo all peace efforts and would have dangerous ramifications on peace and stability in the region with consequential reverberations in the wider world".

According to him, it will be a free gift to the extremists where it would provide them with fuel to fire up their mobilizing engine all across the world: "As well as rewarding an occupying colonial power headed by an extremist government in Israel for its continuous disregard of international law, UN resolutions and human rights with utter impunity".

Other than being considered by international law and the consensus of the world community including the US as an occupied Palestinian territory Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) is a holy city to Muslims, Christians and Jews. It has a unique place in Islam and the hearts of billions of Muslims, it is place where Muslims at the early years of Islam directed their faces to (Qibla) during their prayers, the same applies to billions of Christians in different parts of the world. I hope, President Trump will not take this decision for the sake of peace and humanity", the ambassador said.

Notably, according to US media, today, US President Donald Trump intends to make a statement regarding the recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

Erarlier Israel's intelligence minister, Israel Katz, welcomed Trump's intention to recognize Jerusalem as capital of the country.