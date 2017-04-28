PACE commission launches President Agramunt impeachment

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) profile commission has launched an impeachment procedure of the PACE president Pedro Agramunt.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, PACE Vice-President Georgii Logvynskyi told.

"This is a procedure that does not change. The procedure is considered. It could be accelerated in connection with the issue that exists," Logvynskyi said.

PACE has ruled that Agramunt cannot issue statements or travel on behalf of the organization due to loss of trust.

The PACE Bureau's decision was voiced to reporters following its meeting by Representative Roger Gale from the United Kingdom.

On March 20, Agramunt and his nine PACE colleagues visited Syria for meetings with local authorities. This visit became a pretext for a proposal to hold a no-confidence vote in him. Agramunt had to apologize and called his trip "a mistake". He stressed that he "wanted to help find solutions to war and avoid further refugee crisis".