​OSCE expressed deep concern after coup attempt in Turkey

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Chairperson-in-Office and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier both expressed deep concern after the attempted military coup in Turkey.

Report informs citing the official site of OSCE, the Chairperson-in-Office said: “I condemn in the strongest terms any attempt to change the democratic order of Turkey through the use of force. The democratic institutions of Turkey and the constitutional order must be respected”, Steinmeier stressed. “All those that carry responsibility must adhere to the rules of democracy and the rule of law and must prevent any further bloodshed. It is encouraging that the political parties represented in the Turkish Parliament have expressed their commitment to the principles of democracy."

Secretary General Zannier expressed faith in the wisdom of the Turkish leadership: “I call on the Turkish Government and democratic institutions to exercise restraint in the aftermath of last night’s events. Rule of law, democracy, respect for human rights and freedom of the media must be upheld even in difficult times. We stand ready to support Turkey in safeguarding the common values and principles that constitute the cornerstone of the OSCE”, said Zannier.