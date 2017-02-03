 Top
    OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on a visit to Georgia

    Kurz and Janelidze discussed unresolved conflicts in Abkhazia and South Ossetia

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Austrian Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Sebastian Kurz has arrived in Georgia.

    Report informs, during the visit he met with his Georgian counterpart, Mikheil Janelidze. Main purpose of the visit is the settlement of the frozen conflicts in these countries.

    During the meeting, Kurz and Janelidze discussed unresolved conflicts in Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

    After Georgia, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office will travel to Moldova.

