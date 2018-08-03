Orkhan Jemal will be buried in Moscow

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Orkhan Jemal will be buried on Muslim section of Khovansky cemetery in Moscow."

Report informs citing the RT, a friend of Orkhan Jemal, the journalist Maxim Shevchenko told.

"The body from the airport will be delivered to the morgue of the Investigative Committee for the necessary forensic examinations. I really hope that these studies will reveal the factors such as; gunman, bullets and weapons, the distance of shooting and so on. This is important. Orkhan will be buried in the Muslim section of the Khovansky cemetery," M. Shevchenko said.

The Islamic funeral prayer willl be performed in the mosque.

The journalist added that the decision to bury Orkhan Jemal in Moscow was made by his family members.