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    Opening ceremony of COP31 underway in Antalya

    Region
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 13:02
    Opening ceremony of COP31 underway in Antalya

    The opening ceremony of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) is being held in Antalya, Türkiye, COP31 President, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye Murat Kurum wrote on X, Report informs.

    Türkiye holds the COP31 presidency, while Australia has taken on the role of chair of negotiations, which will lead the official climate talks. This dual management model, for the first time in the history of UN climate summits, was formed as a result of a diplomatic agreement between the two countries reached at COP30 in Brazil.

    It is expected that about 100,000 foreign guests and 1.5 million visitors will take part in the event. Azerbaijan is represented at COP31 by a large delegation, while the country's experience in hosting COP29 is being widely applied at the current international event.

    Climate conference COP31 Antalya COP29
    Antalyada COP31-in açılış mərasimi olub, sədrlik Türkiyəyə keçib
    В Анталье проходит церемония открытия COP31
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