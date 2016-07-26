 Top
    A serviceman killed, three injured in another terror act in Turkey

    PKK terrorists launched home-made roadside bomb

    Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Terrorist attack occurred in Van province of Turkey.

    Report informs citing Milliyet, the incident occurred during passage of armored military vehicle in Hacıbekir district of Edremit region.

    According to the information, as a result of detonation of home-made roadside bomb by PKK terrorists, one serviceman killed, one injured. As well as 2 policemen injured in the incident

    Large-scale operation launched in the region to neutralize the terrorists.

