Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ One police officer martyred, 4 wounded in operation against PKK terrorist group in Diyarbakır, Turkey.

Report informs citing Turkish media, one terrorist was killed in the operation.

The counter-terror operation took place in area of PKK members gathering in an apartment in Sıtkı Göral Street, Huzurevleri block, Kaynarpınar district.