One of well-known Russian TV channels closed

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian TV channel Life has stopped broadcasting.

Report informs citing BBC, News Media holding Director Aram Gabrelyanov said.

"It remains only the site and our projects, of course. TV broadcasting is completely stopped. The frequency will appeal to the viewers, follow the news of Life on the site and in social networks," he said.

Along with this, 90 employees of the company reported reduced.

Notably, the TV channel is known for spreading false information about occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.