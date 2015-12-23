One dies in explosion in Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ One cleaning staff member was killed early Dec. 23 at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport in an explosion whose cause has yet to be determined, while another was wounded, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Zehra Yamaç sustained fatal injuries in the explosion that occurred at 2 a.m. on Dec. 23 on the airport’s apron, while Canan Burgulu was also wounded in the explosion.

Burgulu is continuing to receive treatment at the Marmara Education and Research Hospital.

“An explosion whose cause remains undetermined took place on the apron of Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport at 2:05 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2015,” Pegasus Airlines announced in a written statement.

“Two fellow janitors who were inside a Pegasus aircraft at the time of the incident were wounded in the explosion and transferred to a hospital. There were no passengers inside the boarding bridge or inside our plane,” the statement added.

Some witnesses, however, claimed to have heard three consecutive explosions.