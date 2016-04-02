 Top
    Close photo mode

    One dead, 11 injured in Turkey terror attack

    Car was carrying 300 kilograms of explosives

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ One person killed, including one soldier, 11 injured during car bomb attack of PKK on the military unit in Kızıltepe region of Mardin province, Turkey.

    Report informs citing Habertürk.

    According to the information, killed person was a Syrian, who was on a guard at a construction near the unit.

    As a result of the incident, garden wall of the military unit, nearby buildings and vehicles in car park damaged.

    The information declares, the car was carrying 300 kilograms of explosives. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi