One dead, 11 injured in Turkey terror attack

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ One person killed, including one soldier, 11 injured during car bomb attack of PKK on the military unit in Kızıltepe region of Mardin province, Turkey.

Report informs citing Habertürk.

According to the information, killed person was a Syrian, who was on a guard at a construction near the unit.

As a result of the incident, garden wall of the military unit, nearby buildings and vehicles in car park damaged.

The information declares, the car was carrying 300 kilograms of explosives.